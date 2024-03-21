Lenny Kravitz opens on first meeting with ‘sweet’ Channing Tatum

Lenny Kravitz talks about meeting Channing Tatum for first time

Lenny Kravitz recalled his first meeting with his soon-to-be son-in-law Channing Tatum.



"He's very sweet and it works," the 59-year-old American Woman singer told host Sherri Shepherd, 56, about the 21 Jump Street actor, 43, who is engaged to his only child, Zoë Kravitz.

"Life is about timing and what you've gone through, what you've learned, and they're in the right place," he added.

Tatum and Kravitz, 35, both soon-to-be-married to each other attended Lenny’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star dedication, showing off some PDA in the attending crowd.

The couple started dating in August 2021, and confirmed engagement in October 2023.

Lenny also admitted to his excitement of adding Tatum to his family.

"He's a great guy. We got on really well. We have our own relationship as well," Lenny said. "We hang out. He's a very soulful human being, he was raised well, he has manners and class."

When Shephard asked if Lenny would be doing a father speech at Zoë’s wedding to Tatum, the rocker said, "Of course, that's my daughter."

Lenny didn’t let out any details regarding when the wedding is going to happen.