Margot Robbie's and 'Loki' director bring 'The Sims' to big screen

Producer Roy Lee joins forces for highly anticipated 'The Sims' movie adaptation.

The Sims a juggernaut in the realm of computer gaming, is making its way to the silver screen.



Kate Herron, renowned for her direction of the inaugural season of the innovative Marvel series Loki, has been tapped to helm the adaptation of the beloved game.

Herron will not only direct but also collaborate on the screenplay with Briony Redman.

Joining forces with Herron is LuckyChap, the production company spearheaded by Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerly, Josey McNamara, and Sophia Kerr, celebrated for their recent success with Barbie.

The project will be produced by Roy Lee and Miri Yoon of Vertigo Entertainment. Electronic Arts, the publisher of the game, will also play a significant role in both creative and production capacities.

Sims stands as a popular life simulation computer game wherein players take on the role of avatars with customizable personality traits, skills, and relationships, engaging in everyday activities like cooking dinner and furnishing homes.

Central to the game's appeal are the characters' goals and aspirations, shaping their interactions and experiences.



