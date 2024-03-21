Joshua Jackson tapped for series ‘Dr. Odyssey’ by Ryan Murphy

Joshua Jackson has been tapped to star in a new upcoming series.
According to Variety, ABC has launched the making of a drama series being penned by Ryan Murphy, starring Jackson.
Although specific story and plot are being withheld, sources claim that the show is supposedly a medical procedural.
It is scheduled to debut in the broadcast season of 2024–2025. Murphy is co-writing the series along with Joe Baken and Jon Robin Baitz,.
Jackson also serves as an executive producer with the other three. Murphy will use Ryan Murphy Television to executive produce.
Jackson most recently starred in the first season of the Peacock series Dr. Death and the Paramount+ adaptation of Fatal Attraction.
His more television credits are from Dawson's Creek, The Affair, and Fringe. He has joined Sony's upcoming The Karate Kid reboot recently as well.
Karate Kid will be Jackson’s first feature film appearance in almost a decade.
As per The Hollywood Reporter, the actor will portray a main character from the storyline. Any other details about the actor’s role or the series’ storyline are being kept under wraps.
