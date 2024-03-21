Scott Disick's ozempic obsession sparks intervention concerns

Impact of Kourtney Kardashian's relationship on Scott Disick's struggles unveiled.

Scott Disick experienced a significant weight gain following the upheaval caused by his ex-partner Kourtney Kardashian's blossoming romance with Travis Barker, insiders reveal.

Sources close to the situation assert that Disick struggled to come to terms with the newfound relationship dynamics, particularly as he found himself unfavorably comparing his physique to that of the Blink-182 drummer.

The saga intensified as reports emerged suggesting that he turned to the medication Ozempic in a bid to address his weight concerns.

According to DailyMail.com, sources close to the situation shed light Disick's psyche, suggesting that the disparity further exacerbated his struggles.

It appears that the repercussions of his Ozempic use have become a cause for concern among those within his inner circle, prompting deliberations on how best to support him through this challenging period.

According to sources close to the situation, it has been revealed that the prominent figure in the public eye has chosen to abstain from alcohol and drugs as a coping mechanism to maintain a healthy relationship with their children, as reported by The Insider.

The individual, known for their involvement in the reality television series Keeping Up With The Kardashians, reportedly prioritizes their role as a parent and is determined not to jeopardize their connection with their offspring.

It is alleged that the individual, having signed a contractual agreement, is resigned to the likelihood of their personal challenges being depicted on screen, despite any reservations they may harbor.

The individual in question shares a significant history with Kourtney, a fellow reality TV personality, with whom they share three children.