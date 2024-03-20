Kate Middleton's lookalike reacts to rumours of impersonating Princess

File Footage

Kate Middleton's lookalike Heidi Agan dismissed the rumours of impersonating Princess in her viral outing with Prince William.



For the unversed, Princess Kate recently made her first public appearance since her abdominal surgery in January 2024.

As per a video shared by TMZ, the royal couple was seen in good spirits during their shopping trip at a market near Adelaide Cottage in Windsor.

However, soon after the video went viral on social media, netizens found it hard to believe that it was Catherine in the video.

Some social media users claimed Kensington Palace replaced Kate with her lookalike to counter the conspiracy theories about the Princess's whereabouts.

Now, Heidi, who has been impersonating Kate for the past 12 years, came forward and addressed the controversy.

In conversation with The Mirror, she said, "There has obviously been some speculation about whether it was Kate and William in that footage and stills."

Heidi added, "In fact, my own social media has gone crazy as people think it is me, but I know it is not."

Catherine's doppelganger revealed she was at "work at the time." She continued, "I 100 per cent believe that is Kate Middleton and William in that video."

Heidi further said that Kate's public appearance shut down the rumours of her health condition.

Moreover, she urged people to stop bullying the Princess. "It started as a joke about 'where is Kate,' but now it has turned into a drama really, so it needs to stop."

