British embassy shares fresh details on King Charles health to snub 'demise' rumours

King Charles is 'very much alive and well'

King Charles III, who's putting on a brave face and forging on with duty while battling cancer, has been hit with brutal media attacks about his life.



British embassy in Moscow has given fresh update on King Charles III's health after Russian media shared fake Buckingham Palace statement about the monarch's "demise".

Now, UK's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has also confirmed King Charles is not dead, blasting the propaganda against the British monarch and its people.

The false claims that were posted all over social media were first swiftly rebutted by Ukraine's British embassy, who issued a statement confirming that the King was very much alive and well.

It comes after some Russian news sites and their associated social media accounts reported that the King had died aged 75 as a result of cancer complications, citing unnamed 'media' sources in stream of posts.



Images of a clearly fake statement from 'Buckingham Palace' was also circulated on social media.



The British Embassy in Kyiv followed with a statement that read: 'We would like to inform you that the news about the death of King Charles III is fake.'