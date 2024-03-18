Rose Hanbury reacts to allegation of 'affair' with Kate's hubby Prince William

Rose Hanbury issues statement on her alleged affair with Prince William

Lady Rose Hanbury has reacted to rumours about her alleged affair with her pal Kate Middleton's husband Prince William as she's making headlines amid Princess of Wales's disappearance since Catherine's abdominal surgery in January.

Rumours about William-Rose affair returned to the spotlight after Stephen Colbert waded into "Katespiracy", a term the internet has dubbed speculation about Kate's whereabouts.

Colbert fueled the fire as he addressed Rose Hanbury's alleged affair with William in his own style on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, claiming: "Well now, internet sleuths are guessing that Kate's absence may be related to her husband, and the future King of England, William, having an affair."

He went on dropping Hanbury name as the woman at the center of the rumour mill, fueling speculation about Hanbury and William first cropped up in 2019.



However, Rose Hanbury has declined the rumours of having affair with the future king.

According to Business Insider, Kensington Palace declined to comment. Meanwhile, through her lawyers, Hanbury said that "the rumours are completely false."



After Colbert's show, British TV presenter Piers Morgan claimed "William is trying to cover something up," revealing that he's "been told some" things which he can't confirm are true, but if they are, it's quite worrying what's going on with the royal family.



Princess of Wales's photo-editing scandal and apology, amid her absence from the public, set tongues wagging about William's alleged affair with Sarah Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, who is a friend of the Wales' with ancestral ties to the royal family.



Some Social media users believe that things are not good between Prince William and Princess Kate.

