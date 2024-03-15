Danny DeVito dishes on ‘Twins’ sequel with Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito at the 2024 Oscars

Danny DeVito and Arnold Schwarzenegger are finally reuniting on screen after nearly three decades.

Speaking to Fox News Digital this week , DeVito, 79, revealed that he and his Twins costar Schwarzenegger, 76, are currently working on a new project.

“Mr Schwarzenegger – he’s like my buddy, we’re trying to do another movie together,” DeVito told the outlet.

“There’s a script being written. We’re working with Warner brothers right now. We want to get back on the big screen together,” he said, promisingly.

However, the Matilda star revealed that it won’t be a sequel to their movie Twins, as fans had been hoping ever since the stars’ appearance at the 2024 Oscars together.

“It won’t be a sequel. Ivan [Reitman who directed Twins] is no longer with us,” DeVito said.

The Hollywood A-Listers played fraternal twin brothers in the 1998 comedy action movie.

“I knew Arnold before Twins, I’d see him once in a while – you know, not at the gym because I don’t go,” he joked, before continuing, “But we’re looking forward to getting back on the screen together. So, fingers crossed, next year we’ll be back in production with something.”

“We always have a good time together, he’s a sweet guy,” DeVito said about Schwarzenegger.