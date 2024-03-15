Prince William deals major blow to Harry after Meghan's warning to Princess Kate

Meghan Markle allegedly foils Prince William, Harry's reconciliation plan

Prince Harry received fresh snub from his elder brother Prince William at their mother Princess Diana's Legacy Awards ceremony on Thursday after Meghan Markle made an alleged attempt to overshadow the event.

The Prince of Wales 'made a point' at Diana's event by shunning Harry, who was also present, even though it was only a virtual appearance by the Duke of Sussex, according to royal commentator Pandora Forsyth.



The two feuding brothers avoided mentioning each other even being at the same event.

However, some alleged that the Duchess of Sussex foiled William and Harry's reconciliation chance with her surprising move.

Tensions between the Waleses and the Sussexes appear to be more rife than ever as Meghan returned to Instagram on the same day amid Kate's photo scandal backlash.

Royal experts and commentators have warned that Meghan's latest move and William's snub will make relationship of former "Feb Four" further complicated.



The Duchess of Sussex is back on Instagram just days after speaking about the dangers of social media. Last week, Meghan said she keeps her distance from social media "for my own well-being".

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams has blasted the Duchess for worsening the situation between two brothers again with her surprising decision to launch her new business on the same day as the Princess Diana's awards as a show of "one-upmanship".



Fitzwilliams told The Sun that "nothing is accidental" when it comes to the Sussexes - and that Harry and William's separate addresses would have "saddened Diana".

Just hours before William and Harry were due to speak at their late mother's Legacy Award event in London, Meghan released her newest venture on Instagram.



The Duchess' new brand, American Riviera Orchard, is said to focus on home, garden and lifestyle goods. However, some commentators fear it seems to be a warning to Princess Kate and the royal family that she's returning to social media remain in the spotlight.