Cardi B 'not a feminist anymore' after Offset split

Cardi B isn't feminist anymore, fans claim

Cardi B recently opened up about women having the wrong mentality when it comes to "relationship and money," sharing her take on going 50/50 in relationships.

According to The Neighborhood Talk, Cardi offered an insight into her thought process involving women, claiming that social media plays a vital role in promoting the "wrong mentality when it comes to relationship and money."



She further highlighted that bills should be split 50/50.

According to her, it’s 'unreasonable' to believe that an individual can support two people in the current state of the economy.

The 31-year-old rapper encouraged couples working together to reach their goals "financial and otherwise."

The WAP alum has been under scrutiny since her latest statement about women, with netizens claiming that "she isn’t a feminist anymore".

After her statement went viral, fans and critics were caught in an online dilemma.

One user took a toll on the American rapper, noting: "And boom just like that I’m team Nicki.”

Another one chimed in, adding: "Girl bye."