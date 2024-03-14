Princess Diana’s special event fails to reconcile Prince Harry, Prince William :'cannon fodder'

The awards were set up by Diana to prove young people have the power to change the world for the better

Princess Diana's special event falls short in reuniting estranged brothers Prince Harry and Prince William.

According to GB News royal commentator Cameron Walker the eldest brother William is not prepared to forgive Harry anytime soon for his "cannon fodder”.

The feuding brothers are both set to appear at a glitzy event in London to mark the 25th anniversary of the Diana Awards.

But they will not be at the event together, with Harry dialling in from California.

Speaking on GB News, Cameron said the brothers appear to be “actively avoiding each other”.

“We understand they are not on speaking terms, clearly there has been a lot of cannon fodder from both directions.

“Particularly from Prince Harry so publicly with his memoir Spare, the Netflix series and everything that went along with Megxit.

“The fact they are both willing to taking part, albeit virtually, shows they are incredibly committed to honouring the legacy of their late mother.

“The awards were set up by Diana to prove young people have the power to change the world for the better.”

He added: “It’s the 25th anniversary of these awards and in times gone by, they would have attended them together.

“William will be at the Science Museum for the awards tonight where he will deliver a speech and present the awards.

“Harry, on the other hand, will only appear when William has left and only virtually.

“It is a shame because the whole thing is being overshadowed on whether they are still feuding.”

The brother’s not being together for the ceremony reflects a plummeting relationship.

In 2021, they put on a united front despite their ongoing feud as Harry told the crowd: “William and I are recognising mum's 60th birthday.