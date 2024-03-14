Justin Timbelake reunites NSYNC to perform ‘Paradise’ live first time

Justin Timberlake has been promoting is forthcoming album, Everything I Thought It Was, in one-off shows in Memphis and New York City.



Timberlake also did a free ticket show for his ‘One Night Only’ show on Wednesday at The Wiltern in Los Angeles with a surprise or the audience attending.

The singer reunited with his former bandmates from NSYNC to perform for the first time since 2013. Fans appeared overwhelmed by the reunion as many of them had tears streaming down their face, via Variety.

JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass and Chris Kirkpatrick had joined Timberlake to perform few of their biggest singles together. They ‘wandered into the audience as the DJ cut up Girlfriend, and came back to the stage to sing glimpses of Bye Bye Bye and It’s Gonna Be Me.’

They all concluded with Paradise as they took their seats and Timberlake explained that they had just practiced the song. The band was received with a rapturous applause after the performance.

The song Paradise is the band’s second single of the decade following Better Place, a song featured on the Trolls Band Together soundtrack.

Meanwhile, Justin Timberlake's Everything I Thought It Was is set to release on Friday, March 15th, 2024.