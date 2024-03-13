Madonna taps Cardi B as celebrity guest judge for Vogue dance-off

Madonna recently tapped Cardi B as her latest celebrity guest judge for the Vogue dance-off, as the Popular singer’s daughter Estere struck a pose with the rapper.
Madonna wrapped the West Coast run of her Celebration Tour on Monday, March 11 at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum.
As a part of her years-long tradition, the Queen of Pop brought out a special celebrity guest judge for the Vogue dance-off.
In a video that surfaced the internet, both the singers could be seen twin-flaming in blonde-wigs and cone-bras.
Meanwhile, Madonna’s 11-year-old daughter Estere, sported a sleeveless black and gold leotard, pairing it with black boots. She topped the look off with long braids.
Julia Garner, Eric Andre, Terri Joe, Ali Wong, Alexa Demie, and Santa, have all served as judges during the dance-offs.
Previously, the Grammy award-winning singer was in hot water after she called out a fan in a wheelchair for "sitting down" during her concert.
In other news, Madonna offered an insight into her “near-death experience” during her run in Los Angeles.
She admitted that the singer had fallen prey to a bacterial infection, resulting in a coma for four days.
