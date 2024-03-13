Robert Pattinson’s ‘The Batman’ sequel pushed back to 2026 release

Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight will be returning to the big screen later than expected.

Initially slated to debut in 2025, Warner Bros. announced on Tuesday that The Batman Part II has been delayed by nearly a full year.

The highly anticipated sequel of the caped superhero has been pushed back to October 2026 release following the critical and financial success of the first one.

The delay is suspected to casued by the strikes held mid last year by the Writers Guild Awards and SAG-AFTRA last year which had brought Hollywood to a screeching halt.

As productions on major films resumed in late 2023, undeniable delays have pushed many productions back to compensate for the time lost.

However, while The Batman has been delayed, many other DC shows of the franchise will be coming soon.

The spinoff TV series The Penguin, starring Colin Farrell, is still slated to be released at an unspecified date in late 2024.

Maggie Gyllenhaal-directed Frankenstein film The Bride will now be taking place of The Batman Part II, releasing on October 3, 2025.