BTS' Jungkook adds another feather to his heavy cap

BTS' Jungkook sets another remarkable record

BTS’ Jungkook recently set a new remarkable record with his solo track Standing Next To You, securing the glorious 85th spot on the US Billboard Hot 100.



The song broke records, marking its 18th consecutive week on the prestigious Billboard charts.

The titular track that initially featured on the K-pop idol’s GOLDEN, made its debut on HOT 100 at number five on November 18, 2023.

Standing Next To You surpasses all of his other tracks, including the Dynamite star’s collaboration with the American singer/songwriter Charlie Puth on Left and Right, which kept its spot together for seventeen weeks as well as beating Seven Feat, Latto, which remained on the chart for fifteen weeks after its release in July 2023.

The song entered the competition, boasting the longest-running duration on the charts.

It surpassed all other K-pop solo artists.

After the massive success of Psy’s iconic hit Gangnum Style, which held the spot for 31 weeks, Jungkook’s Standing Next to You echoed international success and fame achieved by the same.

Securing top positions on all other platforms, the South Korean singer marked the 90th spot on the prestigious outlet’s main album chart, setting a record as the first Korean solo artist to achieve this milestone.