Kevin Costner addresses John Mulaney’s Field of Dreams explanation at 2024 Oscars

Kevin Costner reacts to John Mulaney’s Field of Dreams explanation at the Oscars

Kevin Costner has recently addressed John Mulaney’s Field of Dreams explanation at the 2024 Oscars.



Costner took to social media and re-shared a clip of Mulaney’s bit and said, “Not a bad summary.”

Earlier in 2021, The Company Men actor participated the very earnest Field of Dreams MLB game in Iowa, which was set in a special-purpose stadium built near the original movie set.

He revealed at a pre-game press conference that he “still felt an emotional connection with the Field of Dreams movie” 32 years after its debut.

“I’m moved by it. I am, somewhere along the line, if you have some unfinished business, that movie starts to take over,” said Costner.

On March 10, Mulaney took a trip down memory lane and talked about the movie’s plot.

“For years, movies didn’t have sound, and then they figured it out. Some people say that the silent era was the golden era of film — these people are difficult and insane,” began Mulaney.

He explained, “Without sound we wouldn’t have been able to hear such classic lines as ‘You’re going to need a bigger boat,’ ‘I’ll have what she’s having,’ and, ‘He was in the Amazon with my mother when she was researching spiders just before she died.’”

“Or what about that moment in Field of Dreams where we hear, ‘If you build it, he will come,’ and then Costner does it, he builds a baseball field,” stated Mulaney.

The comedian added, “Or I guess he doesn’t build it — he mows down corn, and then there is a field and he’s like, ‘I’m going to watch ghosts play baseball,’ and the bank is like, ‘You wanna pay your mortgage?’ And he’s like, ‘Nah, I’m gonna watch ghosts play baseball.’ “