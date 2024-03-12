Warner Bros. Japan announces release date of famous Anime series

Warner Bros. Japan gives date for 'Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?'

Warner Bros. Japan recently announced that the fifth season of Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? anime is titled as Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? V: Goddess of the Harvest Arc, and is all set to premiere in fall 2024, revealing new character visuals for Bella, Hestia, and Syr.

The franchise also revealed on Saturday, March 9 that novels and manga copies, about a whopping 17 million are currently circulating.

The staff that is all set to return for the fifth season, comprises of director Hideki Tachibana at studio J.C. Staff, as well as the composition writers Fujino Ōmori and Hideki Shirane, character designer Shigeki Kimoto, and composer Keiji Inai.

The highly-anticipated anime will feature a star-studded cast, including Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Bell Cranell, Inori Minase as Hestia, Shizuka Ishigami as Syr Flover, and Maaya Uchida as Liliruca Arde among others.

Its first season that came out in 2015, featured thirteen episodes.

Meanwhile, the second season however, premiered four years later in 2019, consisting of twelve episodes.

The anime’s third season premiered in October 2020 after a delay in July due to COVID-19.

With the release of its fourth season, premiering in July 2022, and its second-half coming out in January 2023, fans await the return of the fifth season that is set to have the most spectacular plotline.