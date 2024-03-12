Karl Wallinger, World Party frontman dies at 66

Karl Wallinger, the frontman of World Party died at the age of 66

Karl Wallinger, the frontman of World Party died at the age of 66 on Sunday, March 10, according to a statement from his publicist.

However, no cause of death was announced at the time.

The Welsh-born musician, who was also an early member of the Waterboys, suffered a brain aneurysm in 2001 that forced him to pause his career for several years.

Wallinger departed from the Waterboys, forming World Party later in 1986.

The artist recorded the group’s debut album, Private Revolution, breaking records with their hit single Ship of Fools.

The group rose to fame shortly after, touring and releasing four consecutive albums through 2000.

Wallinger went on a hiatus due to medical reasons and things remained steady for the time being.

With his comeback, however, the group was back in action by 2006, touring their way through 2015.

The artist revealed in a 2022 interview that the group was back in order and was looking forward to a tour.

Wallinger began his career as a keyboardist, joining the Waterboys in 1983.

Waterboys leader Mike Scott heaped praise on the late keyboardist on Monday, March 11, labeling him as "one of the finest musicians I’ve ever known."