Car crashes into royal residence at Windsor days after Buckingham Palace accident

A car crashed into the walls of Windsor Castle following a three-vehicle collision early morning on Thames Street.
In photos making rounds on social media, a Volvo appeared crumpled into a heap against the walls of Windsor Castle, which is also the final resting place of the late Queen Elizabeth II.
Police and ambulances rushed to the scene following the crash, followed by a fire engine and crew.
According to The Sun, a Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “Thames Valley Police received a report of a road traffic collision at 7.50am this morning (12/3) on Thames Street, Windsor.
“The road is expected to be closed for some time.
“Anyone with information is asked to contact the force by calling 101 or making a report online quoting reference number 43240115038.”
An eyewitness told Bristol Live: "People already there said someone drove out and smashed straight into Windsor Castle wall. There was definitely one person in the car and I couldn't tell if there was another - all of a sudden there were people around [the vehicle] very quickly.
"Someone was on the floor being treated but it was a very calm atmosphere. People didn't really know what was going on and some were scared it was something serious."
It comes only days after a car crashed into the gates of Buckingham Palace, prompting arrest of the driver over suspicion of criminal damage.
