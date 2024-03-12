Prince William sends powerful message to critics amid Kate's photo scandal

Prince William sent a powerful message to critics by continuing his royal duties amid Princess Kate's photo scandal.

The Prince of Wales delivered a keynote speech at a launch event for his environmental competition, the Earthshot prize on Monday evening in London.

William's public appearance came soon after Catherine's health update picture was termed as 'manipulated' by international news agencies.

While analysing the future King's expressions and gestures, body language expert Judi James told Fabulous magazine that Prince 'escaped' from the royal health crisis by making a commendable speech.

She said, "William’s speaking style looks commanding despite all the ongoing pressures of his family life."

Judi claimed that William's "facial expressions suggest he is totally focused on and committed to his much-loved cause."

The expert explained that with his raised brows the father-of-three appeared emphatic whereas "his left hand is raised to give his message power and emphasis."

James added that William's go-to place is Earthshot which might even "give him an escape from the health worries and challenges of royal life."

