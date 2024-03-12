Ryan Gosling walks Oscars red carpet without Eva Mendes explained

Ryan Gosling attended the 2024 Oscars with his family, including his sister Mandi and mom Donna. His longtime love, Eva Mendes, was not present at the event. However, according to a source who spoke to People magazine, she gave him her full support.



The couple, who first met on the set of their 2012 movie The Place Beyond the Pines, do not often appear together on red carpets or other Hollywood events.

Despite this, Gosling is said to have felt Mendes' support throughout the evening. Gosling was nominated at the 96th Academy Awards for Best Supporting Actor for his work in Greta Gerwig's Barbie.

“It truly seems they are surviving Hollywood as a couple, because of the way they‘ve handled being famous. They try their best to stay out of the spotlight," a source told the outlet of Gosling and Mendes, 50.

"For them, the most important job is their girls. Everything else comes second," the source stated about the pair, who share daughters Esmeralda, 9, and Amada, 7. "Of course Eva is proud and excited for Ryan. She still sees it as a job though."

"It seems like a healthy way of living. They’re amazing as a couple and very happy together," the source added. "There’s so much love.”

According to a source close to Mendes, the actress has grown weary of the demands of red carpets after years in the public eye.

"She's moved past that part of her life for now — the glam and the red carpet and the photographers," said the source.

"It's just not important to her. She knows that it's part of Ryan's job but it's not part of hers at the moment. She's content doing her thing with her family."