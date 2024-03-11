Kate Middleton ‘puts end to conspiracy theories’ spotted with Prince William

Kate Middleton's prolonged hiatus amid medical recovery has caused a stir

Kate Middleton was photographed departing Windsor Castle alongside Prince William today, mere hours after issuing an apology for digitally altering a family portrait released on Mother's Day.

Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales and his wife were seen heading to Westminster Abbey for the annual Commonwealth Day service this afternoon, reported DailyMail.

But rather than an extraordinary return to royal duties, it is understandable that Kate was heading to a private appointment instead.

It is not known where the Princess of Wales was going, but it was clearly on her husband's route into central London because he arrived alone for the 2.45pm service attended by senior royals including Queen Camilla and Princess Anne.

Kate had looked out of her window as William appeared to read some notes on his phone as they were swept out of the grounds of Windsor Castle in a blue Range Rover that later dropped William at the Abbey without her.

The mother-of-three was not expected to be seen in public until after Easter following abdominal surgery and two weeks in a private London hospital in January. Her surprise appearance came as wild online conspiracy theories swirled around the princess and her health.

It came as Kensington Palace came under increasing pressure to release the original Mother's Day photograph after the Princess of Wales apologised after she admitted had edited the family portrait of herself sitting with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.