Royal family makes major announcement after Kate Middleton's apology

Buckingham Palace has made a big announcement minutes after Princess Kate expressed her apology for causing confusion by sharing an "edited' family photograph amid her health worries.

In their first post since Princess Kate's brave move to end the controversy by revealing the truth about her much-discussed photograph, the royal family shared King Charles pictures with a delightful announcement about his new milestone.

The palace states: "The King became Head of the Commonwealth on his Accession in 2023. Throughout his working life he has connected with the Commonwealth family through regular visits and by supporting projects which bring Commonwealth countries together through shared values and interests."

Earlier on the day, the Princess of Wales broke her silence on Mother's Day photo scandal, saying: "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day."

However, King Charles and royal family have seemingly turned a deaf ear to the ongoing controversy about the ailing Kate's photo controversy.