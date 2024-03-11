Kate Middleton breaks silence on Mother's Day photo scandal

Kate Middleton apologises on 'editing phot'

Princess Kate has reacted to her Mother's Day photo controversy in her first post since all major agencies have pulled the picture amid editing scandal.

In her statement, Kate Middleton said: "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C"

The Prince and Princess of Wales social media accounts shared Catherine's statement on Monday ( March 11).

The post comes amid the controversy about Princess of Wales's first official photo, shared by Prince William.

In the picture , Catherine, who's said to be recuperating at home, is seen sharing a happy moment with her kids Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, on Mothering Sunday. It was the first time she'd been seen publicly since Christmas.

However, royal fans quickly began to notice questionable details in the picture, possibly taken by the Prince of Wales. However, all major agencies have separately sent out a "kill notice" to media organisations worldwide, confirming they had each removed the image from their individual collections.

On the other hand, some royal commentators have urged the Kensington Palace to release the "unedited photo" of Kate and William's three children.