Elle King finally addresses drunken Dolly Parton birthday tribute show

Dolly Parton asked fans to 'forgive and forget' Elle King for the unfortunate incident



Elle King is taking the high road.

After infamously botching Dolly Parton’s birthday tribute show at the Grand Ole Opry, the 34-year-old country musician took to her Instagram on Sunday to address the incident.

The Ex’s and Oh’s songstress uploaded a video of herself running up and down the stands of a concert venue as her workout.

Over the clip, she wrote, “To everyone sending me love because I’m human and already talked to Dolly [nail paint emoji] I love you. To everyone who told me to k*ll myself I love you too.”

King also captioned the post, “Oh no was my human showing,” with the hashtag, “#WWDD,” which might stand for “What would Dolly Do?”



In January, King came under fire for “ruining” Dolly Parton’s 78th birthday tribute as she appeared on stage drunk, slurring her words, cussing out the audience, and not even remembering the lyrics to Parton’s songs.

However, Parton did not hold it against her, instead calling King a “great artist” in an interview with Extra.

About the incident, Parton said, “[King] just had too much to drink, so let’s just forgive that and forget it and move on ‘cause she felt worse than anybody ever could.”