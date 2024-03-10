Alison Hammond 'astonishing' remarks on Phillip Schofield as Holly Willoughby continues to shine

File Footage

Alison Hammond made some unexpected remarks on Phillip Schofield scandal while former co-host holly Willoughby continues to get big offers from ITV.



The 49-year-old TV personality has proved to be a hit with viewers and she fronts the ITV daytime show alongside Dermot O'Leary on Fridays and has now revealed her thoughts on the reported "snub" by ITV bosses for more days hosting This Morning

Alison has a busy schedule with her hosting The Great British Bake Off and For The Love of Dogs and speaking to The Sunday Times this week, she has cleared up the reasons why she is sticking to presenting This Morning at the end of the week and why she was not considered for the other days.

She declared: "We're the Friday guys! We love being Friday guys!"

Alison went on to say that she was never a contender for replacing Holly as there was no time in her schedule to be able to do it. She admitted: "Absolutely not. How could I? I live in Birmingham and do Bake Off and For the Love of Dogs. I never wanted that job. Last year we did extra because we were going through issues, but Cat and Ben will save that show."

After praising Cat and Ben, Alison gave a short comment on the Schofield scandal which saw the TV presenter quit ITV after it was revealed that he had had an affair with a younger colleague.

Speaking for the first time about Schofield leaving ITV, Alison has some words of support. She said: "As for said 'issues'... Listen. I don't want to get into salacious gossip. All I need to say is I personally wish Phillip Schofield all the best. I loved Phillip Schofield. Full stop. But that's the last thing I would want to speak about."

With how well her career is going, Alison has spoken about her future plans. "I love my job and I'm good at it. But I've always got plans, things I wanna do next. I can't tell you how many times I've asked for my own show." Speaking to Woman's Own, she said: "That's what I want, a show called Alison."

Meanwhile, ITV executives have offered Holly a lucrative deal to return as the host of Dancing On Ice next year, aiming to retain her presence on the channel.

A source close to the show said: 'Dancing On Ice is definitely coming back in 2025 and the plan is that Holly will host it.



