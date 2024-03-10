Buckingham Palace shaken with accident ahead of King Charles' plans to move

King Charles plans to move to Buckingham Palace in 2027

Buckingham Palace has been struck by a car accident as King Charles moves forward with his prospective plans to move to the residence.

According to reports, a car crashed into the gates of the palace on Saturday with a “loud bang”, prompting a swarm of London police to descend to the scene.

The wrecked car was surrounded by the authorities, who shouted to the driver: “keep your hands on your head,” before arresting him on suspicion of criminal damage.

No injuries were reported outside the royal residence and further enquiries have been kicked off “to establish the circumstances,” a spokesperson for the Met police said.

It comes as the King put out a hunt for new staff in the wake of his prospective move to Buckingham Palace in 2027 with Queen Camilla.

They are looking to hire a full-time Housekeeping Assistant who will be equipped with the responsibility to “upkeep, clean and care for a wide range of interiors and items, ensuring they’re presented to their very best.”

The King and Queen are planning to move from Clarence House to Buckingham Palace following a ten-year renovation, which began when Queen Elizabeth II was alive.