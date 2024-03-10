King Charles remembers late mum Queen Elizabeth amid cancer battle

King Charles paid a heartfelt tribute to her late mother, Queen Elizabeth, on the special occasion of 'Mothering Sunday.'

The Monarch, 75, shared a rare adorable photo of him with the late Queen and remembered his 'mum' amid his battle with cancer.

The King wrote a heartwarming note for all the mothers on the royal family's Instagram page.

The official statement reads, "Wishing all Mothers, and those who are missing their Mums today, a peaceful Mothering Sunday."

As the post shared on social media, several royal fans extended love and support to King Charles and the late Queen of the UK.

One fan wrote, "We miss her too and we hope you are feeling well."

"One of my favourite photos of two remarkable sovereigns," another fan chimed in.



It is pertinent to mention here that the Monarch, who was diagnosed with cancer in early February, is presently taking medical treatment.