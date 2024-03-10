Chris Evans and Alba Baptista leave pre-Oscar bash hand in hand

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista were spotted enjoying a night out, exuding marital bliss as they left a pre-Oscars gathering at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif., on Friday night.
The 42-year-old actor donned a stylish white button-down shirt paired with tan pants, while his wife looked radiant in a chic white dress.
Hand in hand, the couple appeared elegant and content as they departed the event, adding a touch of glamour to the pre-awards festivities.
In recent developments, it has been revealed that Chris Evans and Alba Baptista have been in a committed relationship since at least 2022, culminating in their marriage during the summer of 2023 in a lavish ceremony held at their Massachusetts residence in the Boston area.
Additionally, reports have surfaced indicating that Evans is currently engaged in discussions to headline a forthcoming romantic comedy alongside esteemed actors Dakota Johnson and Pedro Pascal.
Furthermore, he has recently commented on the prospect of venturing into politics at some point in the future.
