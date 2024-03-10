Chris Evans and Alba Baptista leave pre-Oscar bash hand in hand

 
Sunday March 10, 2024
By Charles Leroy
March 10, 2024
Chris Evans and Alba Baptista grace Oscar departure.

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista were spotted enjoying a night out, exuding marital bliss as they left a pre-Oscars gathering at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif., on Friday night.

The 42-year-old actor donned a stylish white button-down shirt paired with tan pants, while his wife looked radiant in a chic white dress.

Hand in hand, the couple appeared elegant and content as they departed the event, adding a touch of glamour to the pre-awards festivities.

In recent developments, it has been revealed that Chris Evans and Alba Baptista have been in a committed relationship since at least 2022, culminating in their marriage during the summer of 2023 in a lavish ceremony held at their Massachusetts residence in the Boston area.

Additionally, reports have surfaced indicating that Evans is currently engaged in discussions to headline a forthcoming romantic comedy alongside esteemed actors Dakota Johnson and Pedro Pascal.

Furthermore, he has recently commented on the prospect of venturing into politics at some point in the future.