Sydney Sweeney finds sweet partner to help her in 'self-care' process

Sydney Sweeney made a sweet confession that she spent time with her dog in order to keep her mental health in order.

During an interview with People magazine, the Euphoria actress said, "My dog, Tank, really is so important in my own self-care process."

She added, "Whether it is just playing with her, taking her to the dog park or taking her on a walk, it just lets me take a moment and unplug from everything else."

The Anyone But You actress also shared that apart from spending time with her pet, she reads books.

Moreover, Sweeney revealed that the secret behind her healthy lifestyle is she loves to work out.

The actress said that her workout routine includes Solidcore, which is a Pilates redefined. Sweeney shared that her exercise session is "so freaking good."

She added, "It's the hardest workout you'll ever have in your entire life. ... You will feel pain you've never felt before."

On the professional front, Sweeney was recently seen in a hit rom-com film Anyone but You alongside Glen Powell.