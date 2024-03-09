Millie Bobby Brown responds to fans ‘offended’ by her accent

Millie Bobby Brown slams accent haters

Millie Bobby Brown can’t seem to do anything when it comes to her accent.



Fans had been raising questions over Brown losing her British accent after a recent TV appearance , but the Stranger Things star set the record straight over the issue.

"Let me just speak to that real quick," the 20-year-old told Tiktoker Max Balegde March 8.

"I'm an actor. I grew up in the public eye. I grew up in America. I come to set and I'm an actor and I adapt. And so I want to mimic people."

Noting the importance of the environment, the actress said that she "can't help" if her American accent gets more prominent when she's around someone like fiancé Jake Bongiovi or a late-night host like Jimmy Fallon. She claimed that her British accent gets better in England.

"I don't do it intentionally," she exclaimed. "I'm sorry if it offends you. Okay, but listen, I'm trying my best. I'm trying my best!"

Max rushed to offer her support, adding, "She's Millie Bobby Brown and she could speak how she wants."