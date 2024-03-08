Why has Kate Middleton been losing weight over the past years?

File Footage

Kate Middleton's remarkable weight loss over the past few years has become apparent in her public appearances.



A royal expert has unveiled the reason behind the dramatic transformation of the Princess of Wales.

Additionally, tensions have escalated between Kate and Meghan Markle, with the two royals growing estranged in the aftermath of a groundbreaking interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made some shocking allegations in the interview as they claimed conversations had been had about how dark Prince Archie's skin might have been when he was born.

Meghan then accused Princess Kate of making her cry just days before her wedding.

The former Suits actress also claimed she had been "silenced" by the Royal Family.

Royal expert Tom Quinn believes Speaking exclusively to The Mirror, Tom said: "William and Kate might forgive Meghan and Harry, but they will never trust them again - ever. It's not so much the fact that they fell out, it's the fact that Meghan and Harry attacked them so publicly, and on one of the most popular shows in America."

He claimed: "That's why Kate began to lose weight so rapidly – over the past three years she’s got thinner and thinner." Tom then questioned the legitimacy of some of Harry and Meghan's claimes.

One of the biggest claims Meghan made in the Oprah interview was that Kate had made her cry a few days before her wedding to Harry. Reports originally emerged claiming it was Meghan who had made Kate cry, but the Duchess of Sussex shocked viewers as she told the host Kate had said there was a "problem" with her daughter Princess Charlotte's dress.

Kate is then alleged to have said all of the bridesmaid dresses needed to be "completely remade."

Meghan admitted she had been "hurt" by Kate's actions. She told Oprah: "A few days before the wedding, she was upset about something pertaining - yes, the issue was correct - about flower girl dresses, and it made me cry, and it really hurt my feelings."

When Oprah tried to get more information, Meghan stated it would not be fair to go into further details as the Princess of Wales had apologised. Meghan said she has forgiven Kate, stating that she is a "good person".

Tom said it's possible both Meghan and Kate were hurt by the incident. He told us: "Who really made who cry – in fact, it was both of them. They both cried because it was a family row! Families make each other cry! Get over it!"



