Meghan Markle to attend more events without Prince Harry, here’s why

Meghan Markle is understood to be “irritated” by Prince Harry clinging onto her like a “second fiddle”.

Speaking to The Mirror, royal expert Tom Quinn suggested that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are facing some challenges in their marriage due to their different personalities.

While Meghan is outspoken and confident, Harry has a natural propensity towards hiding from the spotlight as he did when he was with his brother Prince William.

"Meghan and Harry are going through a really stressful period right now,” he said. "Meghan has realised Harry just isn’t the sort of campaigning charismatic figure, she thought he was. She would like him to do more in his own right not just as her partner."

Quinn went on to ascribe the Suits alum’s growing irritation to her series of recent solo appearances.

"We will see more of her attending events alone because she's realised that when Harry appears to be just tagging along and agreeing with her it is not always a good look,” the royal expert continued.

"The irony is that Harry hated playing second fiddle to William and now he’s playing second fiddle to Meghan and she is getting irritated about it,” Tom added.