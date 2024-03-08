Kylie Minogue sends out a powerful message to women around the world

Kylie Minogue offers words of wisdom to women around the world

Kylie Minogue has recently offered powerful message for women at the Billboard Women in Music Awards earlier this week.



Reflecting on her career experiences, Kylie advised women, “There’s one of you.”

“I’ve yet to put that in a song, but I would love to. In every yesterday and every tomorrow, there’s just you,” said the 55-year-old Australian singer via PEOPLE.

Addressing women, Kylie stated, “We spend so much time trying to better ourselves or judge ourselves or whatever.”

“I kind of want to say be the best you, but also you don't have to be the best all the time, just be you,” she added.

Kylie, who was one of the night’s honourees and received the icon award, added, “Just from being here tonight, there’s hills and valleys and trying to always keep the middle ground.”

“Do you at all different stages of your life,” she noted.

Elsewhere in the interview, Kylie earned icon award for her hit song, Padam Padam, from Tension album, which was her highest-charting album on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart in over a decade.

“I’m just enjoying the ride,” she told the outlet.

Kylie mentioned, “None of us could even consider that, so it was such a nice surprise.”

“It’s been a lifetime of work. There's a lot of people, lots of love, ups and downs and everything in between. I think I love it more than I've ever loved it,” added the songstress.