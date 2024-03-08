Gisele Bundchen to ‘Nourish’ body, soul with new cookbook

Gisele Bundchen releases new cookbook, "Nourish"

Gisele Bundchen made sure “there is something for everyone” to eat or drink in her new "



The model shared photos from the book, titled Nourish: Simple Recipes to Empower Your Body and Feed Your Soul, to her Instagram, writing, “You asked for it and here it is: my cookbook.”

She added, “Now it is available in Portuguese.”

“There are smoothies, salads, soups, along with delicious ways to prepare vegetables, meats, and of course healthy sweets... there is something for everyone,” she noted of some of the dishes in the book.

“I can't wait for you to try the recipes and share,” she concluded the post’s caption.

On the cover of the book, Gisele is seen standing over a kitchen island covered in salads, exposing her toned midriff with a chic striped crop top.

Gisele announced the book last year, saying, “I am so excited to announce my new cookbook, Nourish!” she said at that time.

“People are always asking me what I eat and how I stay fit.”

She added, “Great food is something I am passionate about, and it is vital for living a healthy lifestyle.”

“In Nourish, I share my family’s favourite simple, nutritious, and delicious recipes and some self-care rituals that help me so much in my life especially as a busy, working mom,” the brazilian fashionista continued.

Bundchen dated Tom Brady in the past, beginning in 2007, and the two spent over ten years together until announcing their divorce in October 2022. Vivian, 11, and Benjamin, 14, are their two children together.

