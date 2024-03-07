Kate Middleton’s uncle gives major update on Kate's health

Kate Middleton’s uncle Gary Goldsmith is making headlines with his appearance on a hit reality show, revealing some shocking details about the members of the royal family.



Goldsmith, who is the brother of the Princess of Wales’s mother Carole Middleton, has made a major claim about the Harry and his future in the royal family during his appearance on Celebrity Big Brother.

Smith believes Harry has no future without his own people, claiming he will return return to the UK.

The businessman claimed: "I think it’s really sad. At some point, I think he’s going to come back and be part of the gang – he might need to. I think we’re a very forgiving nation, I think everyone would give him a chance."



He added: "Kate, William and Harry looked really comfortable together."



He also appeared slamming the Duke for his unwise move, saying: "You can’t throw your family under the bus, write books about it, and then expect to be invited around for Christmas.”



Kate's uncle also spoke of Kate and William, saying: "They are the saviours of the royal family. It’s difficult to get hold of Kate at the best of times."

Smith's words appear giving a major update on Kate's health as he believes she will lead the monarchy in the future alongside her husband Prince William, suggesting she's fine and will soon return to the royal duty.

He claimed: "Kate is getting the best care in the world."