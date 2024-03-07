RAWALPINDI: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of police Thursday said three alleged terrorists were collared and an Adiala Jail’s map, explosive devices and weapons were recovered from them.
Rawalpindi City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Hamdani said police recovered weapons, ammunition and explosive devices including automatic weapons, a hand grenade and Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) from the terrorists’ possession.
Following the arrest, police and other law enforcement agencies conducted a search operation around Adiala Jail, where former prime minister Imran Khan is also imprisoned.
The CPO said the terrorists hailed from Afghanistan and further investigation from them was underway.
Earlier on November 7, 2023, police found a suspicious bag laden with an explosive device near Adiala Road in Gorakhpur, Rawalpindi, just one kilometre away from the Adiala jail ahead of the hearing of the cipher case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder.
Law enforcement agencies have already expressed concern about the security of Khan as all of the case hearings are held under tight security inside the prisons.
He was shifted to Adiala from Attock on September 26 amid tight security, a day after the Islamabad High Court’s order in this regard.
An 18-vehicle convoy — including 15 vehicles of Islamabad police — two armoured vehicles and an ambulance had escorted Khan via motorway.
