Demi Lovato reflects on incorporating ageing injectables in her beauty routine

File Footage

Demi Lovato has recently shared insight into using anti-wrinkle injections as part of her beauty routine.



Speaking to PEOPLE, Lovato said, “I’ve always believed in making choices that are empowering, [keep you] true to yourself and help you look and feel your best.”

The singer, who is a brand ambassador of an anti-wrinkle injection Xeomin, dished, “I’ve incorporated Xeomin into my routine every three months, and it gives me the results I want while still looking like myself.”

“There are times I like to get glam and times when I don’t like to wear makeup at all, and this gives me the confidence for both,” remarked the 31-year-old.

Elaborating on staying transparent with her fans, Lovato mentioned, “I’m always transparent with my fans, and this is something I wanted to share.”

“It normalises it and takes the taboo away from injectables,” she continued.

The Barney & Friends star added, “It’s all about what makes you feel like your best self. Don’t listen to naysayers. Do what makes you feel comfortable in your own skin.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Lovato opened up that she also looked after her hair before her wedding to boyfriend Canadian musician Jordan Jutes.

“I’ve also been growing my hair out. I don’t know what it will look like for the wedding, but hopefully it’s longer and still the same colour,” stated the singer.

Lovato also discussed about one part of beauty routine which she would never ever want to miss.

“I never sleep in my makeup. It doesn't matter how late the night goes, it doesn't matter if I'm up until the morning,” confessed the actress and songstress.

Lovato added, “I take my makeup off and I do my skincare routine and I'm very diligent about it.”