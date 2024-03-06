Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's behaviour 'unacceptable'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry accused of 'causing the late Queen a lot of distress'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have received major backlash for their "unacceptable behaviour" towards the royal family.



Hugo Vickers, royal historian, has lambasted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, alleging the couple "caused the late Queen a lot of distress."



"I think the statements they made caused the late Queen an enormous amount of distress and difficulties in the last year of her reign," said Vickers.



Speaking to GB News, the historian claimed: "This was unacceptable in my view and and some of the statements have been contradicted even by them subsequently."



Vickers also shared his thoughts on Kate Middleton's uncle Goldsmith's surprise appearance on the reality show, saying: "There always seems to be one member of the family that goes a little bit off the rails. They've never been able to pin a single nasty thing on Catherine Middleton, so they tried a little bit with her sister for a time.

"They wanted to paint her as a wild child. That didn't work either. And so now you've got the uncle. I bet you the family would much prefer that he didn't take part in this thing.

"What he has said of course about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has been said before and is rather widely accepted."

However, Hugo Vickers claimed: "I rather support what he says."