How to capture a perfect eclipse picture using a smartphone?

A total solar eclipse is going to take place on April 8, 2024, across the United States, and with the right tips and tricks, you can click the perfect photograph of the eclipse using a smartphone, US Today reported.

The breathtaking event will be the country's first total eclipse since 2017.

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) reports that the complete solar eclipse will be wider in diameter than the last one, as the moon will be a few thousand miles closer to Earth on April 8.

According to NASA, it will be the last total solar eclipse to occur until August 23, 2044, and will be partially viewable in all 48 contiguous states.

As the eclipse will move across Texas and finally out of Maine, certain areas will even be able to witness its totality.

Here are some tips on how to click the perfect eclipse picture using a smartphone: