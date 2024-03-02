WhatsApp develops new feature to let users turn off third-party chats

A display of the WhatsApp logo on a smartphone. — AFP/File

It is common knowledge that WhatsApp has been developing new third-party chat capability that enables users to send and receive messages from other messaging services.

On the other hand, a brand-new WhatsApp function that lets customers disable the third-party chat service on their Android smartphones is also being developed.

As per the available information, WhatsApp is developing a feature to disable the chat interoperability service, as mandated by EU regulations Article 7. This new feature of third-party chat will emphasise how crucial it is for users to maintain control over their communication options and data sharing.

Users who decide they no longer want to use the chat interoperability service will benefit from having the choice to disable it. Because blocking the chat interoperability service will prevent users from participating in third-party chats and sending or receiving messages. Their current third-party chats will change to read-only mode at the same time.

Furthermore, WhatsApp is now working on a feature that will let users select whether other apps should be able to communicate with the app. However, users may customise their experience by integrating WhatsApp with just trusted third-party apps, giving them the option to be choosy about which apps can communicate with it.

Nevertheless, WhatsApp is now working on both of these features—the capacity to disable third-party chat and the choice to select trustworthy chat partners—and will shortly incorporate them into the interoperability service.