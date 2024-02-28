Sydney Sweeney shares rare update on ‘Anyone But You’ sequel

Sydney Sweeney teased some exciting news for her romcom fans.



The actress appeared at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for an interview in which she revealed that there might be a sequel to Anyone But You in the works.

Sweeney, who plays Bea in the film opposite Glenn Powell’s Ben, told Fallon that there is “maybe like a high nine chance,” that the movie will have a part two.

The response not only got Fallon excited but the crowd also cheered enthusiastically at the prospect of the sequel following the movie’s box office success.

"Oh really? That's what I'm talking about!" Fallon said excitedly. "I can't wait to see it."

“I’m just so thankful that everybody's loving it,” the Euphoria actress expressed.

The plot of the movie revolves around Ben and Bea who are “college arch-nemeses” who “reunite years after graduation for a destination wedding.”

They “pretend to be a couple for their own personal reasons. But through pretending, they actually fall in love.”

Powell, previously told Variety that he's ready to make a follow-up film with Sweeney.

“When you find somebody that you really jive with, Sydney is so easy to work with and so fun. We’re definitely trying to find the next thing. Please send us all the scripts you got," Powell told the outlet. "You know we’re here for it."