Dolly Parton wants to mend strained relation between Miley Cyrus and Billy Ray

Dolly Parton hopes to pacify the strained relation between Miley and Billy Ray Cyrus: Source

Dolly Parton is reportedly trying to mend the relation between Miley Cyrus and father Billy Ray Cyrus amid their feud.

A source spilled to the National Enquirer, “Billy Ray and Miley are like family to Dolly. She's can't stand that they're not talking.”

Billy Ray and Miley’s relationship strained after he divorced the singer’s mom, Tish, last year and married 28 years younger singer Firerose.

The source told the outlet, “Dolly told Miley she admires her principles, but cutting her own father out of her life is a mistake she's going to regret forever.”

“And she told Billy Ray to apologize to Miley — even if he feels like he has nothing to apologise for!” shared an insider.

The source dished, “Billy Ray and Miley both have their pride and want to stand their ground — but neither one wants to disappoint Dolly!”

Earlier, Miley expressed her happiness over winning two awards for the first time at this year’s Grammys.

The Flowers hit-maker thanked her mom and sister Brandi, but noticeably left out her dad during her acceptance speech.

Meanwhile, Miley also served as maid of honour when Tish married actor Dominic Purcell last August. However, she didn't show up for her dad's nuptials two months later.