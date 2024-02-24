'Mea Culpa' director raves over Kelly Rowland and Travente Rhodes

Tyler Perry share experience on working with Kelly Rowland and Trevante Rhodes

Tyler Perry lauded Kelly Rowland and Trevante Rhodes for their sizzling chemistry on screen.

According to Tudum, the film director noted that there’s no Mea Culpa without Rowland and Rhodes dishing their reel-life affair, he said, "The chemistry is electric."

In addition to Perry's glorified remarks, the X Factor alum gushed over her co-star, saying, "Trevante is a dream. I feel very lucky to have shared space with him on camera, and I admire his work ethic."

The lead actress of the Netflix legal thriller, released on February 23, went on to emphasise that "when we met, it was chemistry."

Referring to working experiences with the American songstress, who also happens to be a producer in the movie, Perry admitted, "I never had an experience where I was working with someone who had so many great ideas to bring to the table."

In a nod to her contribution as a producer, Perry told the outlet, "She was fantastic."

Mea Culpa revolves around a criminal defence attorney, played by Rowland, 43, who took over the case of an alluring artist accused of murdering his girlfriend.

Additionally, the storyline takes an interesting turn in the wake of burning desires.