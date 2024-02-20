Prince William breaks royal protocol at BAFTA ceremony

Prince William did something while attending the BAFTA ceremony the late Queen would never do.



The Prince of Wales was allegedly unaffected by the attention he received and might have even been "mistaken for a Hollywood actor" due to his dapper attire, according to body language expert Darren Stanton.

Considering that the late Queen Elizabeth never shook hands with the public, as per Daily Express, William was significantly more at ease and engaged in conversation, according to Mr. Stanton.

"Despite not having Kate by his side, William was in a relaxed emotional state,” the expert said.

“He also spent a lot of time speaking to the public, where he showed great eye contact and was happy to shake hands, which is a break in royal protocol.”

"This is something we never saw the late Queen do. It’s clear that William wants a more relaxed monarchy and wants to be part of the people," he added

The Prince is no longer as "introverted" as he once was, Mr. Stanton admitted, and even proved how much ease he can at while in the spotlight.

Even though Prince William was not with his wife Princess Kate, who continues to recover from abdominal surgery, the royal seemed pretty "confident" on the red carpet.

As President of BAFTA, William is invited to the annual awards presentation; this was the first occasion the couple had attended together since 2020.

