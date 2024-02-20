John Travolta turns 70 with Daughter Ella’s emotional tribute

John Travolta gets birthday wish from daughter Ella

John Travolta got an emotional tribute from daughter Ella Bleu Travolta on his 70th birthday.



"Happy Birthday to the man who is always by my side and who is always bringing light and beauty into this world," the 23-year-old wrote on Instagram, with a childhood photo of herself with Travolta.

"I love you to the moon and back."

The Grease actor, who shares Ella with his late wife Kelly Preston, replied in the comment section, "And I always will be Ella my baby girl," along with a heart emoji.

The Pulp Fiction star appeared to find the milestone event particularly meaningful, as evident by the glimpses he shared of the celebrations on his Instagram Story.

Travolta was seen in the social media video blowing out the candles on his birthday cake and then enjoying a piece of it while his dog licked his face and sat on his knee.

The picture was humorously captioned, "Birthday kiss from Peanut."

The Look Who's Talking actor also shared the best gift on his own account.

The clip showed his son Benjamin Travolta, 13, skiing, with the caption, "This was my favourite birthday gift today. Seeing my son Ben ski to a new level! I'm so proud of him."