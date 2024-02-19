Surfacing after months, Faisal Javed gets bail from PHC

PTI Senator Faisal Javed speaks to reporters in Peshawar, on February 19, 2024, in this still taken from a video. — Geo News

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed, who had been absent from public view for quite some time, surfaced on Monday and was granted temporary release by the Peshawar High Court (PHC).



PHC Chief Justice Mohammad Ibrahim Khan approved the transit bail petition of the PTI leader, who had not been seen in public for a few months now.

The court granted relief to Javed against bail bonds worth Rs100,000 and ordered the PTI senator to appear before the court concerned.

Talking to journalists outside the court, he expressed joy over being granted bail and noted that “everyone is going through testing times. I hope that all oppressed return home”.

The same judge also approved PTI’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister nominee Ali Amin Gandapur’s transit bail petition against bail bonds worth Rs100,000 in a case registered against him in Islamabad.

PHC’s CJ Khan had also approved PTI secretary general and nominee for the Prime Minister’s Office, Omar Ayub Khan, last week in two dozen cases registered against him in different parts of the country.

Several PTI leaders are either in hiding or in jail after the party’s workers ransacked state installations on May 9 — the day when PTI founder Imran Khan was arrested in a graft case.