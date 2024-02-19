Tom Hiddleston gives heartfelt nod to fiancée Zawe Ashton at 2024 People’s Choice Awards

Tom Hiddleston could not help gush over his fiancée Zawe Ashton as he accepted the award for the year's best sci-fi/fantasy show, at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards on Sunday.

The Loki actor, 43, expressed his gratitude to his fans and collaborators on the Disney+ series in his speech and also took a moment to appreciate Ashton, 39..

“Zawe, none of this makes sense without you,” Hiddleston said. “Thank you for your love and support every step of the way.”



In his acceptance speech he added, “Thank you so much, I am so grateful for this great honour.”

“It is such a privilege to receive this People’s Choice Award from you, the audience, the people for who we make this work and who allow us to do what we do. I'm so proud of season 2 of Loki as a performer and a producer," he said.

He also acknowledged the “passion, your curiosity and your love” which has allowed him to play Loki for 24 years.

Ashton began dating Hiddleston sometime after they met while starring in the revival of Harold Pinter's play Betrayal in March 2019.



The actress was also roped in as a Marvel villain in last year's The Marvels. The pair has been going strong since.

Hiddleston and Ashton were engaged in March 2022, and the couple secretly welcomed their first child in October 2022.