'Present evidence', CJP Isa on Rawalpindi commissioner's rigging claims

CJP Qazi Faez Isa speaks to reporters in Islamabad on February 17, 2024, in this still taken from a video. — Geo News

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa Saturday asked Rawalpindi Division Commissioner Liaqat Ali Chatha to present evidence to back his allegations against the top judge's involvement in the rigging of the February 8 elections.



In a dramatic turn of events, Chatha, earlier in the day, made shocking revelations about "rigging" in the general polls which according to him was facilitated by the CJP and other authorities.

"You level baseless allegations. There is no truth to it nor is evidence presented. You can level allegations all you want, it is your right but present evidence to back it. Whether good or bad, it will be determined later," the top judge said in reaction to today's dramatic development.



He went on to say that his role was only restricted to the facilitation of the conduct of elections. "If someone did not want elections, that’s another story," he said.



The CJP said that the apex court did not order the elections; instead, it asked both constitutional authorities — the president and the election commission — to stage the elections after arriving at a consensus on the date.

The CJP questioned his and apex court's connection to the polls, saying that the court only receive and decide upon petitions linked to elections.

Marriyum calls for Chatha's name to be placed on ECL

In a press conference, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said the commissioner’s name should be placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) immediately.

“It is our responsibility to ensure that anarchy and chaos does not ensue in the country,” Aurangzeb said, as she slammed the commissioner for his “baseless” allegations.

She noted that a commissioner is neither a returning officer nor a district returning officer — the two crucial office holders who are responsible for the consolidation of results.

“The commissioner will not have any authority that would give him access to the preparation of election results,” she said, calling for a strict punishment to be granted to Chatha if his allegations were proven false.

She recalled that “no candidate won with a 50,000-vote lead” as per the claims of the commissioner. Aurangzeb wondered where the top official was for the last eight days and whom he met to “grow a conscience”.

“We demand that his activities during these eight days be probed,” she said, claiming that there is an entire group that does not want stability in the country.

Chatha, earlier in the day, tendered his resignation, which he said was out of "guilty conscience" for abetting large-scale electoral rigging in the garrison city further raising the political mercury in the country.



Addressing a press conference at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, the official announced to step down from his position, admitting he did injustice to the people of his city.

The commissioner, in the rare press conference, took responsibility for the “rigging” that he claimed took place in Rawalpindi Division. “We converted the losers into winners with 50,000 votes margin,” he stated, surrendering himself before the authorities.

"I apologise to the returning officers of my division," he said, adding that his subordinates were crying about what they were directed to do.

Chatha claimed that even today, the election staff are affixing fake stamps on the ballot papers. "We wronged the country [...] I should be executed at Rawalpindi's Kachehri Chowk" he lamented.

Stressing that he was under pressure from social media and overseas Pakistanis, the official revealed that he even attempted suicide this morning.

"It is not unknown who is committing such wrongdoing and who's behind it. "13 National Assembly candidates, who were losing, were made to win by a margin of up to 70,000 votes," he added.

The Rawalpindi Division comprises 13 National Assembly seats, on which 11 Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidates were successful, while the rest were secured by an independent candidate and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). The division also has 27 provincial seats — on which PML-N was successful on 15 and 11 independents.

The claims made by Chatha were rejected by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and met with severe criticism from PML-N and Punjab government. Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf welcomed the development and Pakistan Peoples Party demanded probe into the matter.