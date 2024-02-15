Prince Harry takes big risk for Meghan Markle in Canada

It seems as Meghan Markle's magic is fully working on Prince Harry as he's ready to take major risk to make her happy.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who broke the cover on Wednesday after sending shockwaves across the globe with their controversial Sussex rebrand, hit the ski slopes.

Harry was all smiles and had no tears in his eyes, seemingly contradicting to his own comments in his own book Spare.



Harry wrote in his book: "I loved skiing and I was good at it. But once Mummy was in my thoughts, I was buried under my own private avalanche of emotions. And questions."



Harry admitted he overcame with emotions whenever he went skiing with his father King Charles as he had to leave behind his mother Princess Diana. He reportedly felt as though he was a "bad son" for enjoying the ski trips as it was something the late Princess of Wales "despised".



Meghan Markle's magic fully working on Prince Harry

Prince William's younger brother was also brought to tears during one ski trip with his ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas, who he dated from 2012 until 2014. The Duke of Sussex said skiing was "sacred" to them during their romance.

Harry, who had no sign of worries or tears in eyes during his latest stunt with Meghan, then recalled the "miraculous" moment she managed to get him to open up about Princess Diana, revealing: "Suddenly she asked about my mother. I answered her, straight-out, and then started to cry."

Invictus Games Foundation's social media accounts also shared happy moments of Harry and Meghan while enjoying outing in Canada, where the couple arrived to attend the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025.



Meghan and Harry are on three-day visit (from February 14 to February 16) for the "Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025's One Year to Go" celebrations in Canada, where they began their romance in 2016 while Meghan was filming Suits.